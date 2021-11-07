WI, SL miss out on Super 12 spot for 2022 T20 World Cup after dismal show

West Indies and Sri Lanka will both have to play an additional qualifying round to make the Super 12s in next year's Men's T20 World Cup in Australia, while Bangladesh and Afghanistan are assured of direct entry.The automatic qualifiers for the Super 12s in 2022 were determined to be the winner and runner-up of the ongoing T20 World Cup, alongside the next six highest-ranked teams. Going into Saturday's games, six teams - England, Pakistan, India, New Zealand, South Africa and Australia - had already done enough to ensure their ICC T20I rankings were high enough to seal a Super 12s spot next year.

Bangladesh, meanwhile, moved up to the eighth spot despite losing all their matches in the Super 12 stage of the current tournament - thanks to their recent T20I victories at home against Australia and New Zealand - and have earned a direct qualification for the 2022 World Cup which will be held in Australia. Afghanistan too are among the eight teams who have earned a direct entry for the Super 12.West Indies secured a lone victory against Bangladesh in the 2021 edition, with the two-time champions being bowled out for 55 in their opening encounter against England. Sri Lanka, meanwhile, managed to defeat both Bangladesh and West Indies but weren't quite a match against England, Australia and South Africa.Scotland and Namibia, the two teams who made it to the Super 12 stage of the ongoing tournament, will join West Indies and Sri Lanka in the first round of the next edition.

