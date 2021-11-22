Will make sure players have no excess baggage, says Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma, the newly-appointed India's T20I skipper, said the camp will back each and every player, who tries to do something for the side, despite the efforts going in vain.

Rohit's 56-run knock followed by Axar Patel's three-wicket haul helped India defeat New Zealand by 73 runs in the third and final T20I here at the Eden Gardens on Sunday.

Rohit said the goal is to create an atmosphere where players can go and play fearless cricket.

"We are trying to give the players the security so that they can go out there and play fearless cricket. In the first meeting too, we spoke of this very clearly to all the players that if you are trying to do something for the team, that act will never go unnoticed," said Rohit during the post-match press conference.

"We will always recognise when you are trying to put your hands (up) and take the pressure on yourself and trying to do something for the team.

"The job of the coach and captain is to tell the players that you go and take your chances if it doesn't come off, we will still back you," he added.

The India skipper pointed out depth, the side has and said the aim will be to give players as many chances as possible to showcase their skills.

"We will stay consistent with that, we are gonna try and back as much as possible because of the talent that we have in India, it's not easy, most of the guys sitting outside have also done really well," said Rohit.

"So you try and fit everyone in the squad and it's not easy since only 11 can play. It's always tough but we always try that whenever the players step out they don't have any excess baggage," he added.

With this win, India won the three-match series 3-0 and now both teams will square off in two-match Test series, beginning Thursday in Kanpur.

( With inputs from ANI )

