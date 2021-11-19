Australia’s Test cricket captain Tim Paine has stepped down from his role on the eve of the Ashes series after a historic investigation into text messages sent to a colleague surfaced.The married father-of-two from Tasmania who has led the team since the Sandpaper-gate scandal in 2018, is under investigation by Cricket Australia.The lewd messages were sent on November 22 and 23, 2017, the eve and morning of the first Ashes Test at the Gabba in Brisbane.The woman was a Cricket Tasmania employee whom Paine knew from playing state cricket, the Herald Sun reports.She sent a letter of complaint to Cricket Australia and Cricket Tasmania in 2018 - sparking an investigation - and she also wrote to the Australian Human Rights Commission about the texts.

The woman said she was offended by 'Mr Paine's sexually explicit, unwelcome and unsolicited' picture of his genitals and his 'graphic sexual comments' in correspondence with cricket officials in June 2018. The woman interacted with Paine on and off for about a year with the texts becoming increasingly steamy before a sudden explicit turn just before she resigned from Cricket Tasmania.The 'unsolicited d*** pic' was sent as Paine prepared to take to the field with the Australian team after seven years of not being selected for the side. The wicketkeeper-batter was appointed Australia Test skipper after the infamous ball-tampering scandal against South Africa in Cape Town, involving former skipper Steve Smith, then vice-captain David Warner and middle-order batter Cameron Bancroft. Fast bowler Pat Cummins is Australia's current vice-captain and had been tipped to assume the role once Paine retired. If Paine was not to play the series, Alex Carey would be the frontrunner to take the gloves.

The board accepted Paine's resignation and has said that process of identifying and appointing a new Test captain will be accelerated.

Tim Paine’s lewd text exchange

PAINE: Partying like a rockstar. I like good girl… but this other one sounds interesting.

WOMAN: When I’m good I’m good. When I am bad I am brilliant.

PAINE: Brilliantly bad??

WOMAN: I will think naughty thoughts about you whilst we watch the TV.

PAINE: I’m cracking! Ha ha. Naughty thoughts like what? I’m about to give something firm a pull…

WOMAN: Ha, sorry I’m getting ready for work … it’s a big day for us kids.

PAINE: Will you want to taste my ***?? F*** me, I’m seriously hard.

WOMAN: I thought we were resting hands.

PAINE: Can’t rest them when I’m this hard!! Need to ease the tension … Finish me off with those lips then