Yuvraj Singh announces comeback from retirement on ‘public demand’

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh will return to the field. Yuvraj Singh has said in an Instagram post that he is deciding to get back on the pitch considering the demands of the fans. Yuvraj has also mentioned in the post when he will get on the field. However, he did not say in which series or match he will play.

"God decides your destiny !!On public demand il be back on the pitch hopefully in February ! Ain’t nothing like this feeling ! Thank you for your love and wishes ❤️ mean a lot to me ! Keep supporting 🇮🇳 it’s our team and a true fan will show his or her support in tough times #jaihind," Yuvraj said in an Instagram post.