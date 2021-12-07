Yuvraj Singh hints comeback from retirement? Cricketer makes big announcement

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh recently left everyone surprised by announcing that he is coming out of retirement and will return to the field in February 2022.Yuvraj took to Instagram to make the announcement. He wrote, “God decides your destiny !!On public demand il be back on the pitch hopefully in February ! Ain’t nothing like this feeling ! Thank you for your love and wishes mean a lot to me ! Keep supporting India, it’s our team and a true fan will show his or her support in tough times”. Today, in a short video posted on Twitter, Yuvraj pointed out that he is set for his 'second innings' as the short clip continues to build towards what is going to be a 'big surprise' for his fans. "It's that time of the year. Are you ready? Do you have what it takes? Have a big surprise for all you guys! Stay tuned!" tweeted Yuvraj.

It's that time of the year. Are you ready? Do you have what it takes? Have a big surprise for all you guys! Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/xR0Zch1HtU — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) December 7, 2021

Singh won the Man of the Tournament title in the 2011 World Cup where he performed superbly with both the bat and ball. Yuvraj scored 362 runs at an average of 90.50 and claimed 15 wickets too.

Yuvraj played the best cricket of his life in 2011 World Cup but he was diagnosed with cancer few days after the conclusion of 2011 World Cup.The 22-second-long clip is a montage of Yuvraj playing with a tennis ball, and a montage of some of Yuvraj's greatest accomplishments, with Ravi Shastri's iconic lines playing in the background when the former India all-rounder smashes Stuart Broad for his famous 6 sixes in an over. It ends on a mysterious note as someone's hand could be seen knocking on Yuvraj's door. . During his career, Yuvraj was part of some of the greatest moments in Indian cricket but none bigger than the 2011 World Cup win in which the left-handed batter had sparkled with 362 runs in nine matches and bagged 15 wickets, making him the Player of the Tournament. After retiring from international cricket, Yuvi played in franchise cricket across the world. He has represented Toronto Nationals in the GT20 League and has also played for the Maratha Arabians in Abu Dhabi T10. Yuvraj was last seen on the field in March 2021 during the Road Safety Series.

