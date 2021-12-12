Yuvraj Singh turns 40 today, see his all time best scores in Indian cricket

Playing 398 matches, suffering from cancer, again making comeback, and playing exllent on the field, is not easy at all but one of the personality suffered it all without living a scar on his performance, yes you guessed that right it's non other than Yuvraj Singh, one of best cricket India could ever have. Yuvraj Singh entered in his 40's today on December 12.

On his birthday let's look at his best scores lf of all the time in Indian cricket.

Six Sixes

The first Indian player to set this record in Indian cricket team. That was the unforgettable T20 World Cup 2007 match, where Yuvraj hit all the sixes in one over. The match was against England and he proved that Indians are not easy to beat.

Player of the tourney

Scoring 362 runs in one series isn't it crazy? but the legendary player did it, in 2011 Men’s World Cup India won the trophy, where Yuvraj scored 362 runs and also gave 15 wickets in the competition, he was the man of the match.

Fastest fifty

It's seems like no one could play like Yuvraj his records have it's own fans base. Scoring 50 runs just in 12balls is commendable. Men’s T20 World Cup of 2007 Yuvraj hit 50runs in 12balls which is consider as fastest fifty ever.

Two-time IPL winner

Yuvraj Singh cricket era is worth to watch. He played in IPL for Kings XI Punjab later joined Sunrisers Hyderabad squad after which the team won two matches in 2016 and 2019.