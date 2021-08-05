Nic Maddinson moves to Melbourne Renegades after three seasons with Stars

Nic Maddinson has signed up with the Melbourne Renegades on a three-year deal after three seasons with Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League. With the Stars, the 29-year-old played 34 games, with mediocre returns, averaging just 14 with a strike-rate of 101.55."Together with Aaron Finch, Shaun Marsh and Sam Harper, Nic gives us another good combination option and obvious experience in the top half of the batting order," David Saker, Renegades' BBL head coach said on Thursday (August 5). "He's also got good hands in the field and has captained other teams which will be beneficial for us."

In a statement after the signing, Maddinson said: "I have really enjoyed my time playing BBL in Melbourne and I'm excited that I can continue that journey wearing red. I'm really looking forward to the opportunity to contribute on the field and help push the team towards BBL finals. I'm also looking forward to supporting some of the younger guys around the squad as they continue to develop. "The Renegades in the men's competition, in their last two seasons, have finished at the bottom of the table after their title win in 2018-19.

