Nitish Rana's last over flourish powers Kolkata to 171 after 20 overs

Kolkata Knight Riders ended their first innings of their all important clash against Chennai Super Kings on 171 after winning the toss and batting first. The openers started on a breezy note with Iyer and Shubman Gill scoring a flurry of boundaries. However, Shardul Thakur bowled a excellent spell getting rid of Venkatesh Iyer. CSK managed to contain the flow of runs as KKR scored just 43 runs and 2 wickets came in the next 8 overs as CSK controlled things pretty well.

With the dew setting in and CSK openers in good forms, Dhoni's men will back themselves to chase the total. KKR were also helped with handy contributions from Nitish Rana whose last over flourish helped Kolkata to end their innings on a high. Russell upped the pace a bit but Thakur came back to clean him up. The KKR bowlers led by Sunil Narine and Lockie Ferguson are in prime form. It is all about the battle between KKR's mystery bowlers vs CSK's bold batters. A win for CSK will all probablity seal their playoff spot but a loss for KKR will prove detrimental for Morgan's side in their bid to enter the playoffs race.