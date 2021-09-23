Nortje and Rabada know how to bowl to David Warner: Pietersen

New Delhi, Sep 23 Former England captain Kevin Pietersen made a tall claim after Sunrisers Hyderabad lost to Delhi Capitals by eight wickets in their IPL game in Dubai. Following David Warner's dismissal for a duck on Wednesday, Pietersen said that he knew that the SRH opener would truggle against the pace duo of Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada.

"Nortje and Rabada know how to bowl to David Warner. I think Rabada has knocked him over 4-5 times already. So they know and understand how to bowl to Warner. I am not surprised actually. I think this was a real tough game for Warner," Pietersen said on Star Sports.

Pietersen added that Delhi Capitals would be the one side the Australian wished he wouldn't have to face on his return match.

"He would have thought last night 'Oh no, not Delhi Capitals. Not Rabada and Nortje. Not these two. Give me Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals, somebody else and I am actually going to find a way'. These two know how to bowl to him and they knocked him over cheaply," the former England batsman added.

