One of the best bowling actions game has seen: Shastri extends birthday greetings to Bishan Bedi

As legendary India spinner Bishan Singh Bedi turned 75 on Saturday, current head coach Ravi Shastri extended birthday greetings saying the slow left-arm orthodox spinner had one of the best bowling actions in the game.

"Many happy returns of the day, @BishanBedi. When bowling, poetry in motion, easily one of the best bowling actions the game as seen. God bless you, Sir," tweeted Shastri.

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar also took to Twitter to send birthday wishes to Bedi.

"Happy 75th birthday @BishanBedi paaji! I got to spend a lot of time with you during my initial tours of England & New Zealand and you always had so many stories to share. Enjoyed listening to each one of them. Wishing you a wonderful year ahead full of good health & happiness," tweeted Tendulkar.

Bishan Singh Bedi played Test cricket for India from 1966 to 1979 and he formed part of the famous Indian spin quartert (Bedi, EAS Prasanna, BS Chandrasekhar and S Venkataraghavan).

Bedi played a total of 67 Tests and managed to take 266 wickets. He also captained the national side in 22 Test matches.

He was also honoured with the Padma Shri Award in 1970. Bedi also represented Northamptonshire in English county cricket for many years. He finished his career with 1,560 wickets in first-class cricket --more than any other Indian.

( With inputs from ANI )

