Others are just starting to realise why CSK had such high regard for Gaikwad, says coach Fleming

After suffering a seven-wicket loss against Rajasthan Royals in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), Chennai Super Kings (CSK) head coach Stephen Fleming said that others are now starting to realise why the MS Dhoni-led outfit always had high regard for opening batter Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Dube and Yashasvi Jaiswal played knocks of 64 and 50 as Rajasthan Royals chased down the total of 190 with seven wickets in hand and 15 balls to spare. Dube played a knock of 64 off just 42 balls with the help of 4 fours and 4 sixes.

"We were just outplayed, in the second half we had a team that took it up to us. Only criticism can be that our adjustments were not as good as it needed to be. There was some fine batting, when you score 190, a team has to play well and they came out at us hard and they put us under a lot of pressure. We have to reset pretty quickly, we were just outplayed in the second half," said Fleming during a virtual post-match press conference.

"My observation was that as the dew settled, the pitch just got better and better. The second half of our innings showed that as well. It is not bad to have a high-scoring game like this and be tested. If RR continue with this approach and attitude, they are going to finish well," he added.

Earlier, Ruturaj Gaikwad registered his maiden IPL ton to help CSK post a daunting total of 189/4 in the allotted twenty overs.

"It was a magnificent innings, it is not many times that you have a centurion in your side and come up with a loss. The team will celebrate an individual performance that was of high class. Another continuation of the young man's journey, our expectations have always been high, others are just starting to realise why we had such high regard for him but his performance against RR was magnificent," said Fleming.

"We are really proud of him and his progress and the way he is playing is outstanding," he added.

CSK will next square off against Delhi Capitals on Monday at the Dubai International Stadium.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor