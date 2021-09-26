'Outgoing captain vs likely captain'; Fans wait for mega clash

New Delhi, Sep 26 "It will not be just a match, it will be much more than that," quipped a former Indian cricketer when asked about his views on Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Ind' clash scheduled to take place in Dubai on Sunday night.

Virat Kohli (RCB) and Rohit Sharma (MI) will be looking to up their captaincy quotient and raise their respective team's performance by a few notches when the two-side meet later in the evening.

India's outgoing T20 captain and the one who is likely to replace him, both have endured crushing defeats. It puts them on a slippery slope as the league approaches its business end.

"They both would want to prove their mettle. I am just waiting for the clash," the former cricketer added. Even fans are eagerly waiting for the match. "Outgoing captain vs likely captain. What more would you want on Sunday?" one wrote on Twitter.

Another stated; "It might be the last match of captain Rohit vs captain Virat". Whereas, one wrote, "Virat vs Rohit. King vs Hitman. Fire vs Extinguisher. Big hitter vs Big hitter. Entertainment guaranteed."

For the record, things are a bit tough for Mumbai Ind at the moment as they have lost their first two matches in the second phase and are currently at the sixth position in the points table with 8 points. On the other hand, RCB are in a better position and are at number three with 10 points.

However, RCB have also lost their first two matches in the UAE leg as well. In this situation, both the teams are looking for victory, but if Mumbai gets defeated in this match, then it can be difficult for the playoffs ahead.

