Pakistan announce 15-man squad for T20 World Cup in UAE

Pakistan on Monday named a strong 15-man squad for the Twenty20 World Cup, recalling Asif Ali and Khushdil Shah to the T20 setup.Pakistan, who are in Group 2 of Round 2 of the World Cup alongside India, New Zealand, Afghanistan and two other teams who will qualify from Round 1. The selection team sprung a surprise by including 23-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman Azam Khan. Sharjeel Khan and Fakhar Zaman haven't been picked for the showpiece event. Zaman, who has played 53 out of Pakistan’s 71 T20Is since the ICC World Twenty20 2016, is doubtlessly their biggest omission. “While selecting the squad, we have tried to cover all our bases by catering for the modern day brand of T20 cricket that will be required to perform impressively in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup,” Pakistan Chief Selector Muhammad Wasim said in a statement.

In addition to five specialist batsmen, Pakistan have also named a couple of specialist wicket-keeper batsmen namely Mohammad Rizwan and Azam Khan.“Azam Khan is an aggressive and attacking batter who also keeps wickets, a combination that has earned him the selectors’ nod ahead of Sarfaraz Ahmed,” Wasim added."Fakhar Zaman, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir were unlucky to miss out on the selections. Sohaib Maqsood's ability to bat and perform anywhere in the top-order has given him an edge over Fakhar, while the presence of three experienced spinners, who are also capable batters, and five genuine wicket-taking fast bowlers made it difficult for Usman Qadir to get into the side," he added. PCB also confirmed that the same squad will take on England and New Zealand in the home T20Is ahead of the World Cup. Pakistan's opening game in the tournament will be against arch-rivals India on October 24 in Dubai.

T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (C), Shadab Khan (VC), Asif Alil, Azam Khan, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shaheen Afridi, Sohaib Maqsood

Travelling reserves: Usman Qadir, Fakhar Zaman, Shahnawaz Dahani