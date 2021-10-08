Pakistan announces changes in World Cup squad, Fakhar Zaman and Sarfaraz Ahmed included

Fakhar Zaman, Sarfaraz Ahmed and Haider Ali have been included in the Pakistan squad for the ICC T20 World Cup 2021, with the PCB announcing three changes on Friday (October 8). Fakhar, who was originally part of the reserves, will now join the 15-member squad while Khushdil Shah has been moved to the reserves. Sarfaraz and Haider replace Azam Khan and Mohammad Hasnain respectively. Pakistan, who are in Group 2 in the Super 12, begin their T20 World Cup campaign with the game against India on October 24.

"After reviewing player performances in the highly competitive National T20 and in consultation with the team management, we have decided to include Haider Ali, Fakhar Zaman and Sarfaraz Ahmed in the squad for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021," chief selector Muhammad Wasim said. "The three in-form players bring with them a wealth of experience and talent and provide further stability, balance and strength to the side. "It must be tough for Azam, Khushdil and Hasnain to be missing out but they still have a lot to offer in their careers. They are in our future plans as a lot of cricket has to be played post the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 and in the lead up to the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia," added Wasim. The decision on Sohaib Maqsood’s inclusion in the squad will be made following medical advice. The top-order batter underwent MRI scans for the lower back after the 6 October National T20 match against Northern and missed Thursday’s Punjab derby against Central Punjab.

