Pakistan batsman Azhar Ali returns to Somerset for 3rd stint with Club

Former Pakistan skipper Azhar Ali will be returning to the Cooper Associates County Ground for a third stint with Somerset County Cricket Club (SCCC).

Azhar's return to Somerset is subjected to obtaining the appropriate visa and NOC. The 36-year-old batsman first joined Somerset in 2018 and returned the following season, during which he played a vital role in Somerset's Royal London Cup success.

"I am very excited to be returning to Somerset. It has become like a second home for me. It is a special Club and I hope that I can contribute to more success because the Members, staff and supporters deserve it," said Azhar in a statement.

"I have been made to feel so welcome in my previous times with the Club and I look forward to representing the County again this year," he added.

In his 17 First-Class matches for the Club, the Pakistan batsman has scored over 800 runs with a best of 125. He was also presented with his County Cap by Marcus Trescothick in 2019.

He will be available for at least three of Somerset's remaining County Championship matches and, subject to qualification, the Bob Willis Trophy final at Lord's.

"Azhar Ali is a class act, both on and off the field. His performances speak for themselves, but what people don't see is the amount of time he is happy to devote to working with the younger players throughout the squad," said Somerset Director of Cricket, Andy Hurry

"He embodies everything that you want an overseas player to be. His experience and quality will be invaluable to us in the Championship run in, and we are delighted to have secured the services," Hurry added.

( With inputs from ANI )

