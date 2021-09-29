Pakistan Cricket Board CEO Wasim Khan quits before completion of his three-year term

Wasim Khan, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), has stepped down. The board confirmed the news with a brief statement on Wednesday (September 29) morning. According to sources, Wasim Khan wasn’t happy with the new developments in the cricket board and presented his resignation in a meeting with the newly-appointed PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja. Sources said that the PCB Board of Governors will review the situation in today’s meeting. Wasim Khan was appointed in 2019 by the former chairman Ehsan Mani to manage the affairs of the board on a three-year contract that was set to expire in 2022.

Earlier, after the New Zealand cricket team backed off from their tour to Pakistan, Wasim has pointed at “inequality” in terms of treatment towards Pakistan. An MBA from Warwick Business School, he is also a former professional cricketer. He played county cricket in England from 1995 to 2001, during which he represented Warwickshire, Sussex and Derbyshire. He also played in Australia, New Zealand and South Africa. In a 58-match first-class career, Wasim scored 2,835 runs with five centuries and 17 half-centuries, with a highest score of 181. Khan's resignation comes as newly appointed PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja has called for a complete overhaul of the system. At his inaugural press conference, he had called for resetting Pakistan cricket's compass and direction.