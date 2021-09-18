Pakistan had been providing New Zealand with the best security: Inzamam

Multan, Sep 18 Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq has slammed New Zealand Cricket (NZC) for abandoning the white-ball tour of Pakistan. On Friday, minutes before the first ODI at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium could begin, the NZC released a statement saying that they were calling off the tour entirely due to security concerns. New Zealand were on their first tour to Pakistan after 18 years.

"No country can do to another what New Zealand have done to Pakistan. They were our guests and if they had some issues they should have spoken to the PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board). Pakistan had been providing New Zealand with the best security. Since the attack on Sri Lankan cricketers in 2009, we have given security to teams equivalent to that given to a visiting President," said Inzamam on his official Youtube channel on Saturday.

Inzamam, who had served as the chief selector of Pakistan from April 2016 to July 2019, has called for the International Cricket Council (ICC) to intervene in the matter. "ICC must step into this. Also, If New Zealand have some inputs related to security, why are they not showing it? If not to PCB, then at least show it to the ICC. Even our PM had spoken to them and given them assurances."

The 51-year-old believed that New Zealand shouldn't have called off the tour hours before its commencement. "If New Zealand had spoken to Pakistan about their concerns, the security agencies could definitely have looked into to. But just before the match they said, they cannot play because of some threat. At least let us know what your problem is? I cannot digest this," concluded Inzamam.

The tour cancellation by New Zealand has put England men's and women's tour of Pakistan scheduled for October under doubt. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said in a statement that it will decide in the next 24-48 hours on whether the tours will proceed.

