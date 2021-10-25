Pakistan have come to T20 WC full of confidence: Kane Williamson

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson said the Pakistan team has come to the T20 World Cup "full of confidence" and the Babar Azam-led side on Sunday showed why they are one of the favourites in the competition.

Shaheen Afridi, Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan helped Pakistan register a famous 10-wicket victory over India in the ongoing T20 World Cup on Sunday.

"Yeah, I mean, it was a fantastic performance. I think Pakistan have come to the T20 World Cup full of confidence, having played in these conditions more than most," said Williamson in the pre-match press conference as per ICC.

"They certainly put it on the show last night and showed why they're one of the favourites in the competition," he added.

This was the first time that India has lost a T20I by 10 wickets. Coincidentally, this is also the first time that Pakistan has won a T20I by 10 wickets.

Pakistan will now take on New Zealand and Kiwis skipper Williamson is wary of the strong side they have to face on Tuesday.

"Tomorrow I'm sure they'll be very strong again, so for us, it's focusing on the cricket that we want to play and trying to adjust to conditions," said Williamson.

"I think we'll see throughout this tournament at the three different venues that each venue will probably be playing a little bit differently, so that will be an important factor for us," he added.

The Blackcaps had abandoned their tour of Pakistan following a New Zealand government security alert in September this year. The Kiwis were slated to play their first match on Pakistan soil since 2003.

Speaking about the same, Williamson said, "It was a really disappointing situation. I know the team that was there were very much looking forward to the occasion and playing cricket over in Pakistan, and it was a real shame that it wasn't able to go ahead."

"Yeah, having said that, I suppose the focus now is here at the T20 World Cup, and no doubt after last night's performance, Pakistan have some momentum and are feeling pretty good about their cricket.

"But there are also a lot of good relations within the two teams. Over the years they've played a lot against each other, and a number of players have played with each other, as well. I'm sure it'll be played in the right spirit, but no doubt Pakistan will be well supported, as they always are here in the UAE," he signed off.

( With inputs from ANI )

