Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq tests positive for Covid-19 in Jamaica

Misbah-ul-Haq has tested positive for Covid-19 and will have to quarantine in Jamaica. The Pakistan head coach is the only member of Pakistan's contingent in West Indies to have failed two pre-departure RT-PCR tests. Misbah, who is asymptomatic, will now remain in quarantine in Jamaica for 10 days and will be allowed to return to Pakistan upon clearing subsequent Covid tests. All other members of the Pakistan team will fly back as per schedule on Wednesday (August 25).

"The PCB is constantly in touch with Cricket West Indies who have confirmed that Misbah will be shifted to another hotel for the 10-day quarantine with a medical specialist assigned to look after his health and wellbeing," a Pakistan Cricket Board release stated. Pakistan is currently touring the West Indies. Pakistan won the T20I series 1-0 (three other games were washed out) and drew the Test series 1-1 after a 109-run win in Jamaica. Their next assignment is a home series against New Zealand comprising three ODIs and five T20Is starting September 17. Earlier, New Zealand opener Finn Allen has tested positive for Covid-19, two days after arriving in Dhaka. Allen, who is fully vaccinated, according to the NZC, is experiencing moderate symptoms and is serving quarantine at the team hotel in Dhaka.



