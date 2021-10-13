Pat Cummins and fiancée Becky Boston welcome their first child

Aussie pacer Pat Cummins and fiancee Becky Boston have welcomed their first child a baby boy. The boy child, born last week, has been named Albie Boston Cummins. The Australian all-rounder, following the birth of his first kid, wanted to spend some more time with his son and family. The cricketer posted an emotional video blog post showing their pregnancy journey and announced the arrival of their baby.

The non-IPL members of Australia's World Cup squad arrived in Dubai last Friday, with Cummins to begin the mandated six-day quarantine stint before the entire squad – including IPL players – come together for the first time right before their opening warm-up match against New Zealand on October 18.Australia begin their quest for a maiden men's T20 World Cup title against South Africa on October 23. Pat Cummins is currently the vice-captain of the Australian team. Prior to this, he skipped the tour of the West Indies and Bangladesh and also did not become a part of Kolkata Knight Riders in the second phase of IPL 2021.

