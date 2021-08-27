PCB Chairman's election scheduled for Sept 13, Ramiz Raja frontrunner for post

Election Commissioner of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Justice (retd) Sheikh Azmat Saeed has called a special meeting of the Board of Governors on Monday, September 13, in Lahore to elect the 36th PCB Chairman.

The Election Commissioner made the decision in his first meeting at the Gaddafi Stadium on Friday afternoon, in which he also directed that notices of the special meeting be issued to the BoG members. Such notices have been issued.

Earlier on Friday morning, PCB Patron, Prime Minister Imran Khan, had nominated Asad Ali Khan and Ramiz Raja on the BoG for a three-year term while exercising his powers under clause 12(1) of the PCB Constitution.

The other five members on the BoG are Aasim Wajid Jawad, Alia Zafar, Arif Saeed and Javed Kurieshi (all independent members) and Wasim Khan (PCB Chief Executive).

Ehsan Mani on Thursday had confirmed that he will not be continuing as the PCB Chairman. PCB Patron, Prime Minister Imran Khan, as per PCB Constitution 2019, then nominated two candidates to the Board of Governors for a three-year term, following which Justice (Retd) Azmat Saeed, as the Election Commissioner, will announce the election schedule for the BoG to elect the 36th PCB Chairman.

Mani, in an official release, said: "I am thankful to PCB Patron, Prime Minister Imran Khan and grateful to my colleagues on the PCB Board of Governors for their support during the past three year. We made significant progress in becoming a credible, transparent and professional organisation. This resulted in Pakistan securing key positions on the ICC Committees, resumption of leading cricket playing countries tours of Pakistan, successful introduction of the new domestic cricket structure and hosting of the Pakistan Super League in Pakistan."

"Some of the key projects that I have been spearheading during my time as the PCB Chairman include submission of bids for ICC Events from 2024-2031, finalisation of PCB's Future Tours Programme 2024-2027, review of the PSL business and financial model, and the sale PCB's commercial and domestic media broadcast rights," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor