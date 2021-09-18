Perry, Campbell shine in Australia's warm-up win over India

Brisbane, Sep 18 Ellyse Perry and Stella Campbell came up with stellar performances with the ball as Australia clinched a 36-run win in the warm-up match of 50 overs against India at Ian Healy Oval in Brisbane on Saturday. Australia made 278/9 in 50 overs with half-centuries from Rachael Haynes (65), Meg Lanning (59) and Beth Mooney (59).

In reply, India were left reeling at 88/4 as Ellyse and Stella claimed two wickets each within the first 15 overs of the innings. Ellyse took the key wickets of Smriti Mandhana (14) and Mithali Raj (1). While the former was clean bowled, the latter was dismissed by a stunning one-handed, diving across catch by Beth at slip.

At the other end, youngster Darcie Brown peppered the batters with short balls and was in an engaging battle with uncapped Yastika Bhatia (41). Stella, who took 3/38 in seven over, was another bowler for the hosts to bowl with aggression and pace, including taking the big wicket of Shafali Verma (27).

Left-arm spinner Sophie Molineux's (1/12) tight lines quickly gave her reward with the wicket of Yastika.

Earlier, Australia were in trouble at 136/4 with Alyssa Healy (8) and Ellyse (1) dismissed cheaply apart from half-centuries by Meg and Rachel. Ashleigh Gardner (24) joined forces with Beth for a crucial fifth-wicket stand of 63. By the end of the innings, Annabel Sutherland (20) and Georgia Wareham (17 not out) produced finishing touches to Australia's score of 278/9.

The first ODI between the two teams will take place on September 21 in Mackay. It marks the beginning of the multi-format series featuring three ODIs, a pink-ball Test and three T20Is.

Brief scores: Australia 278/9 in 50 overs (Rachel Haynes 65, Meg Lanning 59, Beth Mooney 59, Poonam Yadav 3/28, Jhulan Goswami 2/36) beat India 242/7 in 50 overs (Pooja Vastrakar 57, Deepti Sharma 49 not out, Yastika Bhatia 41, Stella Campbell 3/38, Ellyse Perry 2/38) by 36 runs.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor