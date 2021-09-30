Pink-ball Test: Not thinking about century at the moment, says Mandhana

Gold Coast, Sep 30 Indian opener Smriti Mandhana, who is approaching her maiden Test hundred, said that she is not thinking about the century as her main focus is on batting long.

Mandhana shined bright with her highest score (80) in Test cricket before rain forced the closure of the first day of the one-off pink-ball Test against Australia at Metricon Stadium here on Thursday. Indian women's cricket team finished Day 1 on 132/1.

"Not thinking about triple figures at the moment, the team needs me to bat well and, in the process, if I get one...I am just watching the ball and reacting," Mandhana said during a virtual press conference.

"I wanted that I didn't just look at the scorecard, I was just trying to be as blank and simple, and play according to the ball. I didn't really plan anything. Last two days I felt good, felt I was able to bat well. I will try and do that tomorrow because I don't want to complicate things," she added.

