Proteas spinner Raisibe Ntozakhe's action found legal, allowed to resume bowling

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday announced that following remedial work and re-assessment, the bowling action of South Africa off-spinner Raisibe Ntozakhe has been found to be legal, and she can resume bowling in international cricket.

Ntozakhe was suspended from bowling in international cricket after being reported during an ICC Women's Championship ODI against the West Indies in Barbados on September 16, 2018.

Ntozakhe's remodelled bowling action was assessed at the University of Pretoria on September 10, where it was revealed that the amount of elbow extension was within the 15-degree level of tolerance permitted under the ICC Illegal Bowling Regulations.

Match Officials may still report Ntozakhe if they believe she is displaying a suspect action and not reproducing the legal action from the reassessment.

To assist the Match Officials, they will be provided with the report, images and video footage of the bowler's legal bowling action.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor