Punjab Kings opt to bowl in do or die clash against Kolkata Knight Riders

KL Rahul, captain of PBKS, won the toss and elected to field. Eoin Morgan revealed that KKR have brought in Tim Seifert, while Mayank returned for Punjab Kings. . Eoin Morgan's KKR will be upbeat after beating a rampant DC side, while KL Rahul's PBKS would look to shed off their inconsistency tag.The last time these teams met, KKR romped home to a five-wicket win. Courtesy of a three-wicket haul from Prasidh Krishna and two wickets each for Sunil Narine and Pat Cummins, PBKS were restricted to 123/9 in 20 overs.

In response, Rahul Tripathi's 41 and Morgan's unbeaten helped guided KKR to the win. Chris Gayle's departure has opened up an overseas slot and Kings have decided to bring in Fabian Allen in the squad. With three rounds remaining in the league phase, every game is a virtual knock out clash for the teams who are fighting for the fourth spot.. Chennai Super Kings became the first team to qualify for the playoffs, the Sunrisers became the first team to be officially eliminated, the Royal Challengers and the Delhi Capitals are pretty well placed and that leaves the other four franchises battling for a possible fourth position. It also means that the teams facing each other becomes quite crucial and that brings us to tonight's game in Dubai.