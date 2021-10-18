R Sridhar pens emotional note for BCCI, players before last assignment with national team

India fielding coach R Sridhar penned an emotional note and thanked the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for giving him the opportunity to serve the national side. Sridhar's tenure ends following the conclusion of the ongoing T20 World Cup and the coach said he has accomplished his job with passion and commitment.

"As I walk into my final assignment as the fielding coach of the Indian cricket team I would like to thank BCCI for allowing me to serve the @indiancricketteam from 2014 to 2021. I believe that I have accomplished my job with Passion, Sincerity Commitment and to the best of my abilities," Sridhar said on Instagram.

"Yes, occasional mistakes were made but every mistake was harnessed to make the team a better place. A special thank you to @ravishastriofficial, an inspiring leader and mentor to whom I owe this. Also big big thanks to the captains @mahi7781 and @virat.kohli for having sported their faith, trust and belief in me," he added.

The outgoing fielding coach also said he was fortunate to mentor and interact with "amazingly talented" cricketers.

"I would also like to acknowledge the support of stand-in captains @ajinkyarahane @rohitsharma45 , all the players, Coaches @anil.kumble @imsanjaybangar @vikramrathourofficial especially senior coach @bharathi__arun from whom I learn so much & all other support staff for making this a wonderful journey," said Sridhar.

"I was fortunate to coach & interact with amazingly talented cricketers and help them unleash their full potential. I fostered lasting relationships and made memories that I will treasure for a lifetime and beyond.

"Lastly but most importantly I express profound thanks & love to my family, my friends, Media and all the countless other fans and stakeholders of Indian cricket for always being there in support and encouragement," he signed off.

Meanwhile, BCCI on Sunday invited applications for the positions of head coach, batting coach, bowling coach, fielding coach with the senior Indian men's cricket team.

The apex body of cricket in India has also invited applications for the post of Head Sports Science/Medicine with the National Cricket Academy (NCA).

BCCI said the successful candidate will need to demonstrate that they can create a winning culture and world-leading teams in all forms of the game.

( With inputs from ANI )

