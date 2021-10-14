Rahul Dravid likely to be appointed interim coach for New Zealand series

Rahul Dravid is likely to be given the role of Team India's interim head coach for the New Zealand series. Ravi Shastri is set to step down from his position after the T20 World Cup 2021. As per a report in Indian Express, Dravid is top of the BCCI's wishlist as an interim coach till the process of the appointment of a new coach is completed. Dravid is in charge of the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.



The India great is interested in only helping the youth and running the NCA at the moment, especially since the job doesn't require him to stay away from family for long intervals. It’s learnt that a few Australian coaches expressed interest in the job, but the BCCI isn’t keen as they are focussing on an Indian for the role, before they look elsewhere. Dravid has coached the second-string Indian team in Sri Lanka when the main team were concurrently playing in Australia earlier this year. India are scheduled to play two Tests and three T20’s against New Zealand immediately after the T20 World Cup.

