Rajasthan bowlers restrict Delhi's famed battling line up to 154

The Rajasthan Royals bowlers managed to keep DC to a not-so-threatening score at the end of 20 overs. Having won the toss, the bowlers shined throughout despite, Hetmeyer's cameo. Just when it appeared that the scales were tilted firmly in favor of Rajasthan, Shimron Hetmyer attacked Kartik Tyagi with a flurry of boundaries in the 16th over. He started by flaying Tyagi over extra cover, then powered a straight drive to beat a diving long-on, before finishing the sequence with finesse dabbing through third man with an open face.

Karthik Tyagi, the final over hero in the dramatic win over Punjab Kings was off colour today conceding 40 runs in his quota of four overs. It's the first doubleheader day of the resumption of this year's IPL. A win for Delhi will more or less seal a playoff spot for Pant's side. Meanwhile, a win for Royals will turn the tables upside down as they will climb to the third spot. Earlier, speaking at the toss, Samson said: "We will bowl first. It's a day game, it becomes easier to bat second. We have all settled down and moved on to this game, it was a complete team effort by everyone. Evin Lewis and Chris Morris miss out; Tabraiz Shamsi and David Miller are in. They have a balanced side, we are looking forward to an exciting game. "Rishabh Pant said: "We were looking to bowl first as well, but it doesn't matter. There will be a bit on the wicket in the day game. One change for us, Lalit Yadav replaces Marcus Stoinis. It's good to be nearing a record, but we're not looking at individual performances, not thinking too much about qualifying."