Rajasthan Royals knocked out of IPL 2021, KKR inch towards playoffs

Lockie Ferguson (3/18) and Shivam Mavi (4/21) wreaked havoc as Kolkata Knight Riders registered a big 86-run win over Rajasthan Royals in their last league match in Sharjah. With the emphatic victory, Kolkata strengthened their grip on the fourth playoff spot. KKR set a target of 172 runs for RR to chase. Openers Shubman Gill and Venkatesh Iyer got off to a steady start against RR bowlers as they put on a good opening partnership, adding 44 runs in seven overs.

Gill scored a brilliant fifty in only 42 balls to set up a solid platform for KKR. Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik and Eoin Morgan made sure they took KKR past the 170-run mark to set up an exciting RR run-chase. KKR started brilliantly while defending 171 runs on the board as RR lost four early wickets for just 13 runs on the board inside four overs.RR lost eight wickets inside 12 overs for 62 runs as pacer Lockie Ferguson also claimed three wickets with 10 balls yet to be bowled in his quota of four overs. Mavi soon ended with a four-wicket haul as RR eventually folded for 85 runs.