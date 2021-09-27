Rajasthan Royals opt to bat, David Warner dropped due to poor form

Rajasthan Royals have won the toss and opted to bat against Sunrisers Hyderabad who are in desperate need to get their campaign back on track. Evin Lewis and Chris Morris were rested for the last game and the duo return to the squad for the all important clash. It's unusual to see Sunrisers Hyderabad go through this sort of a lean patch.

The team combination has not worked for the 2016 champions with a fragile middle order. Hyderabad have replaced David Warner with Jason Roy who makes his debut for the Orange army. Speaking at the toss, Royals skipper Sanju Samson said, Team combo, atmosphere suits us to bat first. We learn from the loss in the last game. We are having fitness issues. Kartik Tyagi is out with injury. Morris and Lewis return. On the other hand Kane Willamson was also looking to bat first. Rajasthan Royals have quietly put themselves in a pretty good position to finish in the top four. A win today will take them to the top four spot.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Kane Williamson(c), Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, Sandeep Sharma

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Mahipal Lomror, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Chetan Sakariya, Jaydev Unadkat, Mustafizur Rahman

