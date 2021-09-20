Rajasthan Royals sign West Indies mystery spinner Nyeem Young for UAE leg of IPL

Rajasthan Royals' director of cricket Kumar Sangakkara welcomed the latest recruits to the franchise ahead of the second leg of IPL 2021. Welcoming the new additions to the Royals' family, Sangakkara said, ""Guys, just to welcome a few new faces and a few new old faces. First of all, Mr. Liam Livingstone is back with. Welcome, Liam. Big Oshane Thomas is back with us. We have Evin Lewis back with us. Sorry, for the first time with us. Glenn Phillips, where is Glenn? We also have Nyeem Young, who has come from the West Indies to join as well. So, a big Rajasthan Royals’ welcome,’’

The inaugural champions will resume their campaign against the Punjab Kings in Dubai on September 22.Evin Lewis has replaced Jos Buttler while Oshane Thomas has returned to the franchise as a replacement for Ben Stokes. New Zealand hard-hitting batsman Glenn Phillips has replaced Jofra Archer. While Liam Livingstone has returned after pulling out of the first leg due to bubble fatigue. The Royals have also roped in young Windies spinner Nyeem Young. The Royals were in the fifth position with six points when the league was suspended in May.