Rajasthan Royals win by 7 wickets, to keep their playoff hopes alive

Shivam Dube slammed a 31-ball fifty as Rajasthan Royals thrashed Chennai Super Kings by 7 wickets. Evin Lewis and Yashasvi Jaiswal gave a flying start to the RR chase. Yashasvi Jaiswal was dismissed for 50 off 21 balls by KM Asif and Shardul Thakur got Evin Lewis.Rajasthan Royals had their backs against the wall and not many would have backed them to even put up a fight. Yashaswi Jaiswal came out all guns blazing, blasted a 19-ball half-century and his team raced away to 81/1 in six overs - highest powerplay score of the season.

Earlier, Ruturaj Gaikwad put up an exhibition of timing and classical hitting to reach his first century in the IPL as Chennai Super Kings finished at 189/4 in 20 overs. Gaikwad was well-supported by Ravindra Jadeja's blitzkrieg in the end apart from useful contributions by Faf du Plessis and Moeen Ali.It was a fine batting effort by Chennai, feasting on Rajasthan's listless bowling. Only Rahul Tewatia and Chetan Sakariya were among the wickets as rest of the bowlers were taken for runs, resulting in 73 runs coming off the last five overs.Put in to batting first, Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis continued their rich vein of form, adding 44 runs for no loss in power-play. While Gaikwad creamed debutant Akash Singh for two fours in the opening over, du Plessis took back-to-back boundaries against Chetan Sakariya in the fifth over. Tewatia broke the 47-run partnership in the seventh over, getting du Plessis easily stumped by keeper Sanju Samson. Tewatia had his second wicket of the match as Suresh Raina's promotion to three in his 200th match for Chennai ended with a slog-sweep going straight to deep mid-wicket.