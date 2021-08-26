Ramiz Raja to be named new chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board

Ramiz Raja is all set to be the new chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) as per a Cricbuzz report. The decision follows a meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan, who gave the go-ahead for the change of guard at the PCB. Raja will replace Ehsan Mani once the succession process is complete. Ramiz's appointment will take a bit of a process. His name first will be forwarded to the Board of Governors of the PCB, being one of the two nominees. Following this, there could be an election if another BoG member wants to contest, but normally, a PM's nominee is unlikely to meet any resistance.

Ramiz confirmed that he has accepted the job. "The aim is to reset Pakistan cricket's GPS and will be in pursuit of excellence," Raja, who was also a Chief Executive Officer of PCB, told Cricbuzz on Thursday (August 26).Ramiz represented Pakistan (sometimes as captain) during the 1980s and the 1990s. Since retiring from cricket, he has been a commentator in international cricket matches. Rameez made his first-class cricket debut in 1978, scoring over 9,000 runs in List A and 10,000 runs in 1st class matches. He remains one of only a few to reach 10,000 1st class runs in Pakistan. Rameez played international cricket for 13 years, appearing in 57 Test matches, with a career average of 31.83 and scoring two centuries. In the One Day International arena, he played 198 matches and scored 9 centuries.

