Rashid Khan, Mohammed Nabi available for IPL 2021, despite Taliban’s Afghanistan takeover

Afghanistan is in deep chaos, as Taliban has taken over control over the state and the nation is heading towards an uncertain future. Amidst all this, unpredictability is looming around the future of their top cricketers, especially Rashid Khan and Mohammed Nabi, who are due to compete in the remainder of the IPL in the UAE from September 19.Rashid and Nabi are not in Afghanistan. They are in United Kingdom, competing in the ‘Hundred’ tournament. Rashid is playing for Trent Rockets and Nabi is representing London Spirits.

The BCCI is keeping an eye on the developments and is hoping to see participation of Afghan players in the India Premier League. “It is too early to comment but we are keeping a watch. For us, nothing changes and we expect Rashid and other Afghan players would be part of IPL," a BCCI source told PTI. However, SRH have put all those claims to rest, revealing that the Afghanistan duo will take part in the upcoming IPL 2021 Phase 2. Speaking to ANI, Sunrisers Hyderabad CEO K. Shanmugam said the two Afghanistan players will be a part of the IPL in the UAE. “We haven’t spoken on what is happening at present, but they are available for the tournament,” he said. It will be interesting to see if the BCCI asks them to be on the same charter flight that will take the Indian players to the UAE from Manchester on September 15.Rashid, Nabi and Mujeeb Zadran are some of the Afghanistan players who are regular feature in IPL teams.