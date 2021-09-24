RCB choke in final overs after century stand from Kohli and Paddikal

Skipper Virat Kohli and fellow opener Devdutt Padikkal took a liking to the CSK bowlers as they stitched a second century partnership together in the IPL. RCB lost five wickets while scoring just 25.Dwayne Bravo who broke the 111-run stand by dismissing Kohli was the wrecker in chief. RCB could only score 66 runs in the last 60 balls as they have managed to set CSK a target of 157.

Earlier, MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) won the toss and opted to field against Royal Challengers Banglore (RCB) in an Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter here at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday. The toss was delayed by 30 minutes because of a sandstorm in Sharjah. This match sees two of the top four lock horns, with both sides looking to cement their place in the playoff positions. For CSK, they'll be thrilled after their wonderful comeback v MI, while for RCB, they'll be hoping their match v KKR was just a blip.