RCB rope in England seamer George Garton for IPL 2021

Royal Challengers Bangalore on Wednesday announced the signing of England left-arm seamer George Garton to complete their overseas players roster. Garton, 24, has played 38 T20s picking up 44 wickets at an economy of 8.26. He plays for Sussex and was a part of Southern Brave in the inaugural season of The Hundred. Earlier, Royal Challengers Bangalore had signed Sri Lankan all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga, fast bowler Dushmantha Chameera and Singapore's Tim David ahead of the UAE leg of IPL 2021. The signings were enforced after New Zealand's Finn Allen and Scott Kuggeleijn were picked for national team duty for the series against Bangladesh while Adam Zampa, Daniel Sams and Kane Richardson declared themselves unavailable for the second leg of the tournament.

Meanwhile, Simon Katich has stepped down from his role as the head coach of the side due to personal reasons. Hesson, who has coached New Zealand's national team as well as the erstwhile Kings XI Punjab in the IPL, will take over coaching duties for the remainder of the 2021 season in addition to his responsibilities as Director of Cricket. "I'm very fortunate we've got a very experienced coaching group. So you know my role will be to work with those guys," Hesson said. "Yes, a slight change in role, training days and playing days will be a little more hands on and I'm looking forward to that. "Looking forward to everyone in the coaching group making their contributions and us working together to support the team. I'll be obviously more a hands on part of that. But I have been involved through out the last couple of years and know the support staff really well. Look, there'll be challenges but that'll be exciting in terms of as I said rolling up our sleeves little bit and getting back to things on the day to day side of things. "RCB will kickstart their UAE leg with a clash against Kolkata Knight Riders on September 20 in Abu Dhabi.