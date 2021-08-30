RCB's Washington Sundar to miss IPL 2021 due to finger injury

Talented Indian cricketer Washington Sundar will miss the second leg of the Indian Premier League to be held in the UAE from September 19 as his finger injury during the England tour is yet to heal and he has failed a fitness test at the National Cricket Academy. In IPL, Washington plays for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Sundar suffered an injury on the finger of his right hand when he was hit by a sharp lifter from Mohammed Siraj in the practice game between County Select XI and the Ind. He was subsequently taken for an X-ray and the result confirmed a fracture.

"Royal Challengers Bangalore's all-rounder Washington Sundar has been ruled out of the remainder of the Vivo IPL 2021 due to a finger injury. Akash Deep, a state cricketer from Bengal and net bowler with the franchise has been named as replacement," a statement by RCB read.