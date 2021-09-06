Record Alert! Jasprit Bumrah becomes fastest Indian bowler to pick 100 Test wickets

Jasprit Bumrah etched his name on the history books by becoming the fastest Indian pacer to reach 100 Test wickets, when he dismissed Ollie Pope for duck in England's second innings. Bumrah beat Kapil Dev's record to become the fastest Indian pacer to achieve a hundred Test wickets, by getting there in his 24th match.

Former India skipper Kapil had got to 100 Test wickets in 25 games. Bumrah is ranked 23rd on the Indian list of bowlers with most wickets in Test cricket but has the best average (22.45) and strike rate (50.2) than the rest. He is currently level with former pacer Irfan Pathan, who bagged 100 wickets in 29 Tests.

