Resurgent Kolkata aim to topple dominant Mumbai Indians

Defending champions Mumbai Indians are all set to face a stern test against, a resurgent Kolkata Knight Riders at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Thursday. Mumbai are still sweating over Rohit Sharma's fitness. Hardik Pandya, who suffered a niggle ahead of the game against CSK, could remain out of the line-up for the all important clash.

MI are placed fourth in the standings with four wins and four defeats from their eight games while KKR are behind by two points and as many places. KKR are high in confidence after their resounding 9-wicket win over RCB at the same venue. Varun Chakaravarthy was the pick of the KKR bowlers in that game with three wickets to his name while Shubman Gill and Venkatesh Iyer shone with the bat. A loss for either side can prove to be detrimental as it would further hamper their playoff chances with teams battling for the top four spot.