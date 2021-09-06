RISE Worldwide wins multi-faceted mandate for Abu Dhabi T10 League

T Ten Sports Management has awarded RISE Worldwide a multi-layered and multi-year mandate for the upcoming Abu Dhabi T10.

RISE Worldwide, India's sports first company, will be the exclusive partner to the Abu Dhabi T10 -- for broadcast production, global media rights and sponsorship package to build strategic brand partnerships.

"We are excited to have been presented with the opportunity to facilitate an end-to-end package for the unique and exciting Abu Dhabi T10 League. RISE Worldwide has the expertise and the proficiency in offering a wholesome experience to its clients. We are confident in enabling Abu Dhabi T10 achieve its goals through structured strategic brand partnership and global audience," said Nikhil Bardia, Head -- Sponsorship and Talent, RISE Worldwide

According to RISE Worldwide, the multi-tasked, multi-year mandate from Abu Dhabi T10 is a validation of the company's rapid growth as a holistic end-to-end sports portfolio since the incorporation in January 2021 as an independent firm (formerly IMG-Reliance), focused on sports development, talent management, brand consulting, production, media rights and sponsorship solutions.

"Together with the Abu Dhabi Sports Council and Department of Culture & Tourism, we are thrilled to partner with RISE Worldwide as we continue to evolve the brilliant Abu Dhabi T10 into one of cricket's most exciting destination events," Matthew Boucher, CEO, Abu Dhabi Cricket said in a release.

"RISE driving the global audience and international viewership firmly enhances our gold star product within Abu Dhabi's world-class sports portfolio," he added.

Mubashir Usmani, General Manager, Emirates Cricket Board said, "Emirates Cricket's goal, in support of and commitment to the 'Abu Dhabi T10' has been to create a brand that is on par with the world's best sports-entities."

Shaji Ul Mulk, Chairman, Abu Dhabi T10 said, "The Abu Dhabi T10 today is one of the most-watched Tournaments in the world. The T10 format has struck a chord with all cricket fans globally and therefore it is imperative for us to have the best strategic partners on board throughout all facets of the business. RISE Worldwide is one of the best end-to-end service providers in the sports industry. With their expertise, brand Abu Dhabi T10 will scale greater heights and be at par with the top leagues in the world."

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor