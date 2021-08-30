Rishabh Pant likely to remain captain of Delhi Capitals for remainder of IPL 2021

Indian wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant is likely to continue as the captain of Delhi Capitals (DC) in the second phase of the IPL 2021. According to a Sportskeeda report, Shreyas Iyer is fit again and ready to get back to action, however, the DC management wants to give him more time to recover. As a result, Pant will continue as captain, but only for the second half of IPL 2021.Iyer, who took over the captaincy reins from Gautam Gambhir in the middle of the 2018 season, took the franchise to its new heights by qualifying for play-offs in back to back seasons and last year they ended as runners-up to Mumbai Indians. Shreyas Iyer was ruled out of the tournament due to a shoulder injury he suffered during an ODI match between India and England in March.

Iyer later recovered, after going under shoulder surgery and was given clearance by the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru to play for the remaining matches of IPL. Capitals began their first training session after completing the mandatory six-day quarantine in Dubai. The Indian players, support staff and management had reached Dubai from New Delhi on August 21.The franchise took to social media to share pictures of the players training at the ICC Academy in Dubai on Saturday evening after the quarantine period was over. They also posted a video of Shreyas Iyer coming down the pitch and hitting a six. Other members like Amit Mishra, Lalit Yadav, Lukman Meriwala, Ripal Patel, Vishnu Vinod, Pravin Dubey and Siddharth Manimaran were seen practicing as well. Delhi are currently the table toppers with six wins and two losses from eight matches. Delhi will resume their campaign against Sunrisers Hyderabad on September 22.

