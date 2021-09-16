Rishabh Pant retained as captain of Delhi Capitals for remainder of IPL 2021

Delhi Capitals have confirmed that Indian southpaw Rishabh Pant will remain the leader of the Delhi-based franchise for the UAE leg of the cash-rich league.In an official release, the Delhi Capitals franchise, which is owned by the JSW-GMR group has announced that Pant will continue as the captain for the remainder of the 2021 season. Pant-led Delhi Capitals are at the top of the IPL 2021 points table with 6 wins from 8 matches. The Ricky Ponting-coached side will lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad on the 22nd of September which will be their first fixture of the second leg in the UAE. Pant had replaced Iyer as the captain of the Delhi Capitals franchise before the start of the 14th season. Since Iyer had to undergo shoulder surgery, Pant had succeeded the premier batsman as Delhi's full-time captain. Iyer was earlier appointed the leader of the Delhi-based franchise in the 2018 season of the IPL.

Earlier, Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting expressed happiness over joining the team in Dubai ahead of the second leg of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 starting from September 19. Ponting added that the players have shown great intensity during the pre-season camp. "I have been waiting for four months to come back to the Delhi Capitals camp. I have such a great time when I work with the team and it's a great time in my calendar year. I have been keeping a close eye on what's been happening here. I have been speaking to the coaching staff here and they have done a great job so far (in the pre-season camp). You can see with the intensity and the attitude shown by the players that it's been a really worthwhile camp so far. I am really excited about what we've got coming up in the next four-five weeks," said Ponting in a release issued by the franchise on Thursday. Asked about the return of Shreyas Iyer to the side post recovery from shoulder injury and surgery, Ponting was affirmative. "It's great to have Shreyas back. He has got an infectious attitude. I have been talking to him a lot and his training has been great. He's so keen to get back into the field, score runs and win. He's a world-class player and he's going to add a lot to our team, there's no doubt about that."

.

