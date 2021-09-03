Rishabh Pant set to be retained as Delhi Capitals skipper for UAE leg of IPL 2021

Rishabh Pant is set to be retained as the skipper of the Delhi Capitals as per a Cricbuzz report. The DC management is happy with the current standing of the team. Th team promoters, Kiran Kumar Granthi and Parth Jindal are unanimous on the captaincy issue. The management does not want to take a chance with Iyer, who has not played a competitive match since March. The management will make the announcement, when all members of the team, including coaches, assemble in Dubai. With six wins and two losses from eight matches, Delhi Capitals are on top of the heap with eight points.

They played their first game, on resumption, against Sunrisers Hyderabad, on September 22 in Dubai. Rishabh Pant was given the responsibility to lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2021 after regular captain Shreyas Iyer was ruled out due to a shoulder injury. Before the league commences, head coach Ricky Ponting has backed captain Pant, stating that the youngster will enjoy the extra responsibility. “I think extra responsibility is going to sit really well with him. He's that sort of a person that likes the responsibility, wants to be the main man and wants to be the leader, so I am really excited to see how he goes. We'll help him through, but honestly, I don't think he's going to need much help at all,” Ponting was quoted as saying before the start of the tournament in April 2021.