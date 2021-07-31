Rizwan establishes record for most T20I runs in a calendar year

Providence (Guyana), July 31 Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan scored 46 runs off 36 balls against West Indies in the second T20 on Saturday to set a world record for most runs in a calendar year in T20 International cricket.

Rizwan, a wicketkeeper-batsman, now has 752 runs in 14 innings of 15 matches at an average of 94. He has surpassed the previous record of Ireland's Paul Stirling, who aggregated 748 runs in 20 innings of 20 matches at an average of 41.55 in 2019.

While the third and fourth places are occupied by Ireland's Kevin O'Brien (729) and the Netherlands' Maxwell O'Dowd (702), India's Shikhar Dhawan is fifth in the list with 689 runs in 17 innings of 18 matches. Dhawan aggregated the runs at an average of 40.52 in 2018.

The 29-year-old Rizwan has scored seven half-centuries and one century this year. He has scored runs at a strike rate of 140.03 and has hit 65 fours and 25 sixes.

