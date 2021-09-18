Rohit Sharma in Rajasthan Royals squad?

Tabraiz Shamsi, the world's No. 1 men's T20I bowler at the moment, is a replacement recruit at Rajasthan Royals for IPL 2021 in UAE. On Saturday (September 18), Rajasthan Royals took to Twitter and welcomed Shamsi in the camp ahead of the UAE leg. However, the post had a cheeky twist. As per the post, the picture featured Rohit Sharma and RR thanked the Mumbai Indians captain for the same. “Nice of @ImRo45 (Rohit Sharma) to join us today for Shamsi’s welcome,” wrote the RR admin while sharing the picture. Apparently, the picture had one of their team member in the frame and the admin addressed him as the Hitman. The team member was sporting a similar beard style to Rohit’s in the frame which also disguised some fans as well.

Nice of @ImRo45 to join us today for Shamsi's welcome. 😌 pic.twitter.com/SZna1XyNSv — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) September 17, 2021

With three wins in seven games, the Sanju Samson-led side was fifth in the team standings at the time of season suspension. Hence, they need to win at least five of their seven games to make a place in the playoffs without any hassle. For Shamsi, 31, this is a second time out at the IPL, after an unremarkable four games - three wickets, economy rate of 9.18 - for Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2016. And he comes in on the back of some good form: seven wickets in six games for Oval Invincibles in the men's Hundred and, more recently, eight wickets in three ODIs and four wickets in three T20Is for not too many in Sri Lanka. In the UAE, where the remainder of the tournament has been slotted because of Covid-19 concerns in India, the boundaries in Dubai and Abu Dhabi are expected to be long, but the ones in Sharjah are shorter. "I think it is a challenge," Shamsi said. "But it also means that you have an opportunity to get wickets. Sometimes on grounds like that, a spell which goes for 35-40 runs can be a match-winning spell, whereas in other games, a spell of 3 or 4 wickets can change a game. So, I think it's not just about taking wickets."

