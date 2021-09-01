Rohit Sharma overtakes Virat Kohli to become India’s top-ranked Test batsman

Rohit Sharma has overtaken skipper Virat Kohli to become India’s top-ranked Test batsman. Sharma, who was ranked 54th in October 2019, entered into top five for the first time in his career. The opener’s scores of 19 and 59 lifted him one place to a career-best fifth position, seven rating points more than Kohli with an aggregate of 773. The last time someone other than Kohli was the top-ranked India batter was in November 2017, when Cheteshwar Pujara was second and Kohli fifth. Rohit Sharma has been India's most consistent batsman in their ongoing five-match Test series against England. Sharma after three Tests, has scored 230 runs at an average of 46.

He's the only batsman in the team who has not registered a single-digit score yet and has already hit two impressive fifties. Rohit has been one of India's most consistent batsmen since taking up the role of the opener in 2019. Rishabh Pant has slipped out of the top 10 as he dropped from the 8th spot to 12 after a series of poor outings in England. Notably, the Indian wicketkeeper-batsman was dismissed for single-digit scores in both the innings of the 3rd Test in Headingley. Meanwhile, Joe Root has risen to the top spot in the ICC Test Batting Rankings. He returns to the top for the first time in 6 years after replacing New Zealand captain Kane Williamson. Root has hit a hundred in each of the 3 Tests against India and his 3rd hundred at Headingley helped England bounce back from the Lord's defeat and hammer the visitors by an innings and 76 runs.

