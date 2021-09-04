Rohit Sharma scores his first ever overseas test century, and 8th overall

Rohit Sharma produced a batting master class to score his first ever overseas test century against England in the fourth test. An unbeaten 116-run partnership, between Rohit Sharma and Pujara gave India early momentum. It was probably the best session of the series so far for India. India go to Tea break at 199 for one with both Rohit and Pujara unbeaten on 103 and 48 respectively.

India lead by 100 runs after Session 2 on the third day. Rohit and Pujara added 91 runs in 27 overs in the session. India added 55 runs in the morning session and lost one wicket of KL Rahul (46) as Virat Kohli and co. got to 108 for one at Lunch on Day 3. Dropped on 6 and 31 by Rory Burns, Rohit has made England pay. The hosts aren't certainly out, but they'll need to win the next session if they're to restrict India from posting a big total.

