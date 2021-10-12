Ronnie Irani steps down from Essex County board

Essex County Cricket Club has confirmed that former England all-rounder Ronnie Irani has decided to step down from the Board.Club Chairman, John Faragher, in an official statement, said: "I would like to thank Ronnie for his services over the last twelve years during which time the Club has achieved considerable success on the field."Ronnie's contribution on the Essex County Cricket Club Board and as Chairman of the Cricket Committee has been central to this success and we wish him well in the future," he added.

Irani had recommended the name of Chris Silverwood for the role of head coach in 2015 and this was a key factor in the club's recent spate of trophies, including two County Championships and the Bob Willis Trophy.

As per ESPNcricinfo, Irani held ambitions of becoming the next chairman of Essex but his candidature was opposed by many of the club's grandees, including Graham Gooch and David Acfield.

( With inputs from ANI )

