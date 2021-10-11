Royal Challengers Bangalore eliminated from IPL 2021!

KKR will play DC in the second qualifier after Morgan's men defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by 4 wickets in the eliminator clash. Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, and Yuzvendra Chahal kept taking wickets at regular intervals interrupting the flow of Kolkata Knight Riders' 139-run chase. In the end, it was up to captain Eoin Morgan and Shakib al Hasan in the final over, as they needed 7 runs to win in 6 balls.

Earlier, Narine starred for KKR as he dismissed Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Virat Kohli, and KS Bharat to restrict Royal Challengers Bangalore to 139/7 in 20 overs. Sunil Narine (4/21) and Lockie Ferguson (2/30) where the pick of the bowlers. Narine dismissed RCB skipper Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, and in-form Glenn Maxwell during his spell and became only the second bowler after Harpreet Brar of Punjab Kings to remove the three RCB batsmen in a single innings. Apart from Kohli, Maxwell, and ABD, Narine also dismissed KS Bharat, who stole the show during RCB’s previous match against Delhi Capitals by hitting a last-ball six.