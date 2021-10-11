Royal Challengers Bangalore eliminated from IPL 2021!

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 11, 2021 11:15 PM2021-10-11T23:15:48+5:302021-10-11T23:16:11+5:30

KKR will play DC in the second qualifier after Morgan's men defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by 4 wickets in ...

Royal Challengers Bangalore eliminated from IPL 2021! | Royal Challengers Bangalore eliminated from IPL 2021!

Royal Challengers Bangalore eliminated from IPL 2021!

Next

KKR will play DC in the second qualifier after Morgan's men defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by 4 wickets in the eliminator clash. Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, and Yuzvendra Chahal kept taking wickets at regular intervals interrupting the flow of Kolkata Knight Riders' 139-run chase. In the end, it was up to captain Eoin Morgan and Shakib al Hasan in the final over, as they needed 7 runs to win in 6 balls. 

Earlier, Narine starred for KKR as he dismissed Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Virat Kohli, and KS Bharat to restrict Royal Challengers Bangalore to 139/7 in 20 overs. Sunil Narine (4/21) and Lockie Ferguson (2/30) where the pick of the bowlers.  Narine dismissed RCB skipper Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, and in-form Glenn Maxwell during his spell and became only the second bowler after Harpreet Brar of Punjab Kings to remove the three RCB batsmen in a single innings. Apart from Kohli, Maxwell, and ABD, Narine also dismissed KS Bharat, who stole the show during RCB’s previous match against Delhi Capitals by hitting a last-ball six. 

Open in app
Tags :IPL 2021Virat KohliRoyal Challengers Bangalore