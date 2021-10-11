Royal Challengers Bangalore opt to bat in eliminator clash against Kolkata

Royal Challengers Bangalore have won the toss and opted to bat first against Kolkata Knight Riders in the eliminator clash. Harshal Patel has claimed 30 wickets in a single season and even the best of batters have failed to read his variations. He is the most potent weapon in RCB's armoury, and Kohli has made sure to make the most out of his ability, especially in the death overs.

Since arriving in the UAE, it has been a complete turnaround for the Kolkata Knight Riders, because back in India, they were struggling at the bottom half of the points table. That midway interruption proved to be a blessing in disguise as they've looked like a completely different unit in the second half. KKR have adapted well to the conditions across all the three venues in the Middle East. At Sharjah, where teams have struggled to post formidable scores, KKR managed to get 171/4 as they thumped the Royals by 86 runs last week.